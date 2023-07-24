How The Next Generation Came Close to Hitting One LGBTQ+ Milestone

Disturbed, Dr. Crusher shares her concern with empathic Counselor Troi, wondering if it was the body she loved or the being beneath it. In response, Counselor Troi tells Dr. Crusher, that even though she lost her father long ago, she “can still feel his warmth and his love as though he were here with me. If you can feel those things from the man we know as Will Riker, accept them. Accept the love.”Later, Dr. Crusher visits Odan to check the vitals of Riker’s body and sexual tension permeates the scene. Odan, using Riker’s mouth and voice, tells Dr. Crusher, “If you’re going to leave, you better go right now” and she cries out, “I’m not leaving!” and then dives in for a passionate kiss. Evidently, the container isn’t what Dr. Crusher loves — she can look past the body of someone she considers a brother for the sentience, literally, inside. I didn’t know it at the time, but this is a prime example of true pansexuality, since it literally deals with a genderless lifeform from another planet.

But that’s when things take a turn. Odan collapses after a long diplomatic discussion the next day and must be removed from Riker’s body. However, just in time, a new host body arrives — and it is female-coded. The sharp music and vaguely alarmed look that passes over Dr. Crusher’s face are enough evidence to signal this is a problem. After implanting Odan in the new body, Dr. Crusher ends the romance by explaining, “Perhaps it is a human failing, but we are not accustomed to these kinds of changes. I can’t keep up. How long will you have this host? What will the next one be? I can’t live with that kind of uncertainty.”