How Star Trek (May Have) Saved British Columbia From COVID-19

Starfleet captains haven’t always managed to keep pandemics from doing massive damage — from the plague that wiped out the adult population of an entire planet in The Original Series’ “Miri” to the Phage in Star Trek: Voyager.

But the Federation may be able to claim at least some part of a disease-fighting victory here in sector 001. More specifically, my home: the Canadian province of British Columbia.

While COVID-19 is still surging in many places, B.C.’s curve-flattening success has been hailed around the world, earning kudos from news outlets including CNN and the New York Times.

Much of the credit goes to the province’s dedicated, experienced public health officials and courageous frontline workers. But officials and workers in other jurisdictions are just as skilled, brave, and dedicated. Their advice, though, often went unheeded until the virus had already tightened its grip in those communities.

The difference may lie in the fact that the leader of BC’s government, Premier John Horgan, is also arguably the province’s most prominent Star Trek fan.