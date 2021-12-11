How Star Trek: Insurrection Reflected Real World Conflicts

The movie’s central plot revolves around a Federation alliance with the Son’a to remove the Ba’ku people from a planet rich in metaphasic radiation — a resource with anti-aging properties that could prove priceless for members of the Federation (or at least for everyone waiting around for Troi and Riker to get their acts together). Data goes rogue as part of an observation mission, accidentally warning the Ba’ku of the danger and dragging the Enterprise into the fray.

Picard then takes on the role (as he so often does in TNG) of the global conscience: “Some of the darkest chapters in the history of my world involve the forced relocation of a small group of people to satisfy the demands of a large one,” he reminds us. “I’d hoped that we had learned from our mistakes, but it seems that some of us haven’t.”

It’s precisely this argument that embodied the demand for action in Bosnia: the brutal campaign of forced relocation perpetuated mainly (though not exclusively) against Bosniak Muslims evoked memories of Nazi deportations and unkept promises of “never again.” As Picard asks the Starfleet Admiral rationalizing the So’na’s actions: “How many people does it take...before it becomes wrong? A thousand? Fifty thousand? A million?”

In Bosnia, the answer was eight thousand: eight thousand (mostly men and boys) murdered as United Nations peacekeepers looked on, while thousands more fled to the hills surrounding the UN-delcared “safe zone” of Srebrenica.

The most obvious parallel to the Bosnian conflict is easy enough to spot — the opposing parties in Insurrection are the Ba’ku and Son’a; the (primary) opposing parties in the Bosnian war, the Bosniaks and Serbs. And, like the Ba’ku and Son’a, Bosniaks and Serbs had been part of one society until ambitious, unprincipled leaders exposed old wounds to justify brutality. There is a certain universality to that story, though—what makes Insurrection so eerily reminiscent is the visual cues. There are chilling similarities to some of the most infamous scenes of the war: a stone bridge destroyed, Ba’ku running through a market square as phaser fire rains down, civilians being “sniped” by transporter beams as they flee their homes.

As the Ba’ku head for the mountains to escape violence raining down, a column of people wind their way up the mountain in a near-perfect recreation of Bosniak Muslims making the long trek out of Srebrenica.