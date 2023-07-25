How Star Trek Changed My Life... by Ro Laurie Reddick

StarTrek.com recently asked fans to comment on the ways in which Star Trek has influenced their lives. One particular fan's note caught our attention and we asked her to elaborate, which she's done in the form of a special StarTrek.com guest blog. So fans, please meet Ro Laurie Reddick and check out her personal account of how Trek changed her life... and if you're interested in sharing YOUR story, let us know.

The year was 1966, and I was 10 years old. I sat in front of the TV with one of my older brothers and my mom and watched this new science fiction show with this spaceship and a pointy-eared alien that my mom seemed to moon over, which completely grossed me out. How could she not like that captain guy? He was so awesome! But by 1969 the show called Star Trek was off the air. Little did that youthful me know just how much that short-lived science fiction show would come to impact the rest of my life in so many ways.