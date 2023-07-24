How Star Trek Came to Las Vegas

Once you got your ticket at The Experience, you were directed towards the History of the Future. This was an idea that Goddard came up with to combine two distinct (and hugely necessary) aspects of Star Trek: The Experience – the need for a queue for the attraction and a desire to highlight the amazing history and mythology surrounding Star Trek lore. The idea of “artifacts” kept coming up, but they would be unusable in the attraction since it was supposed to be real, not a museum or showroom. Instead, these artifacts (which included miniatures used in the production of the shows, screen-worn costumes and prop weapons) could be moved to the pre-show and exist before the story really started. “That wasn’t in the original concept. We thought we’d use it to bring people into the Star Trek mythology,” Goddard explained. They even had an ingenious way of telling the story of Star Trek: start it in real life. “Someone had the idea of, what if we start with NASA and the space program and ease into the Federation,” Goddard said.

After getting through the queue/museum, you wound up in a small room where it looked like you were about to board a vehicle not unlike other motion-based simulators at other theme parks. (Goddard said this bit was meant to be intentionally cheesy.) At the moment when you thought you had spent your hard-earned money getting on another predictable ride, the lights would flicker and you would look around and you were on a really-for-real starship, the Enterprise-D from Star Trek: The Next Generation. If anyone has seen videos of the attraction online or experienced it yourself, you know what a dazzling effect this was. People still talk about it. And it was something that was hugely important to Goddard and his team.

“I knew if you don’t get the beam up right, the whole thing was going to be lame,” Goddard said. It was the first thing he and his team set out to work on after securing the gig to do Star Trek: The Experience – and you can tell. It’s a stunner. They contacted a NASA scientist who told the Landmark crew that your orientation is based on “peripheral vision.” That’s when they knew that they had to swap out everything to make the effect convincing.

When asked to explain how the moment was accomplished, Goddard explained: “The massive ceiling above you is moving out completely. While it’s out, other walls are moving in and when that’s done another ceiling is passing in over the top. And the top lights up and the bottom lights up. It’s tons of scenery moving very rapidly with an infrared system.” The motion generated by moving all that scenery was a kind of whoosh, created by the vacuum of air. Initially the technicians wanted to streamline the conversation and get rid of the air. Goddard said to leave it in. It really made you feel like you were being transported. Even today, he seems proud of the effect. “Everyone tried to figure out how we did it,” Goddard said.