How Star Trek Beyond Helps Us Envision Hope During a Pandemic

Question any Trekkie about the central tenets of this series and, chances are, among the most common answers will be love. Whether it’s romance between star-crossed sweethearts, the unique bond between a Captain and their ship, or simply the familial relationships forged among the crew, the backbone of Star Trek is undeniably rooted in togetherness.

It stands to reason, then, that the film celebrating the franchise’s enduring prominence throughout half a century would require a villain diametrically opposed to the Federation’s core values. Enter Krall, a fearsome alien-like entity nursing a starship-sized grudge against everything Kirk, his crew, and the Starfleet logo on their chests stand for. Never one to waste an opportunity, Krall goads Lieutenant Uhura and her captive mates by tearing apart their ingrained philosophy. “Unity is not your strength,” he spits at Uhura after procuring the film’s plot device, the Abronath weapon, in exchange for Sulu’s life. “It is your weakness.”

Thankfully, Beyond spends much of its runtime proving Krall wrong.

Though split up for much of their duration on Krall’s planet, the heroes repeatedly rely on each other to hasten their eventual reunion in the third act. The clever fragmentation of the cast, combined with the suffocating nature of many long years spent together in space, allows Spock and Bones’ inherently conflicting worldviews to butt heads – emphasized for the first time in this trilogy. This leads to satisfyingly poignant moments where the artifice of their rivalry is stripped away, leaving only the underlying respect and admiration each holds for the other.

Elsewhere, another character pairing also acts as a conduit for this overarching idea. Beyond finally gives Spock and Uhura’s romance room to breathe, even with the early reveal of their breakup. Uhura’s Vulcan necklace, gifted to her by Spock as a token of their love, provides a crucial narrative function in locating her whereabouts and that of the captured crew — an earnest (if unintentionally creepy) display of love literally bringing people together.

What could possibly be a more welcoming message at a time when most of us must resort to staying connected to friends and loved ones through Zoom calls and social media? If love and unity can help save the day in Star Trek Beyond, perhaps those ideals can help us combat the debilitating effects of tedium and isolation in today’s “new normal” as well.