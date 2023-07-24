How Nhan's Journey Connects Discovery to The Next Generation

Other than Nhan’s episodes of Discovery thus far, “Die Trying” is only the second appearance of anyone else who is Barzan. This alien species made their debut in The Next Generation episode “The Price.” There, Barzan II is negotiating with several governments for jurisdiction over what they believe is a stable wormhole to the Gamma Quadrant. In the end, Geordi and Data figure out that the wormhole is not stable, and that what the Barzan people are offering is — through no fault of their own — pretty much worthless. In “The Price,” we also learned that the plight of the Barzan was pretty extreme: They had no useful space travel of their own, and according to premiere Bhavani, the planet relied almost exclusively on outsiders for resources. This issue was compounded by the fact that the Barzan’s atmosphere was toxic to many other humanoid species, which is why all Barzan outside of their environment wear the breathing apparatuses that they do.

Basically, the Barzan were a neglected planet cut off from resources and overly reliant on trade with other planets just to stay alive. And because they weren’t part of the Federation in the 23rd or 24th centuries, these logistical and environmental problems were only made worse. In “Die Trying,” Nhan notes that “My species is known for two things; diligence and poverty. What little we get we invest in our children.”

Nhan also reveals to Culber that her family was “devastated” when she joined Starfleet. Based on what we know of the Barzan people from The Next Generation, it’s pretty easy to infer why. Nhan’s family was likely reliant on outside spacefaring governments for their basic needs. The fact that Nhan joined Starfleet probably felt like she’d abandoned her family. Throughout the Star Trek canon, there are parallel examples, including Ro Laren joining Starfleet despite the fact that Bajor was not a part of the Federation. Similarly, another Starfleet security officer — Tasha Yar — made it off of her homeplanet Turkana IV, also to escape crime and poverty. For all of these characters, the journey out of hardship and into a life in Starfleet has dual outcomes. On the one hand, Nhan built a better life for herself, on the other hand, Barzan II remained a world beset by ecological and economic problems for centuries.