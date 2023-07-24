How First Contact Day Saved Me in the First Lockdown

Star Trek: Voyager’s fifth season opened with an episode entitled, “Night.” Put succinctly, the crew passes through a section of the Delta Quadrant with no stars or planetary objects, sinking them into perpetual night. The crew tries to entertain themselves as they survive this ordeal, and Janeway spends a lot of time staring out of the viewscreen into the endless night, muttering things like, “What I wouldn’t give for a few Borg cubes right about now.”

When I first saw that episode, I remember thinking that the entire crew was overreacting. What was a little bit of darkness when you’re always in space already?

Then, the pandemic hit. My husband and I got stuck in a country halfway across the world from home, where neither of us spoke the local language and suddenly found ourselves stuck together in an apartment far away from everything we knew and loved and understood. We were facing down a seemingly unending unknown, with no idea when – or even if - we would find our homes or our normal again.

In short: suddenly, Voyager and her crew were starting to feel more and more realistic every passing day. I understood what Janeway meant when she said she wanted a few Borg cubes – I would have given anything to go back home and deal with the stress of a job and my own home. And I understood why she spent so long staring out of her viewscreen. I did the same – staring out of the living room window, just wanting to go out and glimpse “normal” life again. Anything to escape the never-ending dread of not knowing.