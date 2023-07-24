How Discovery's DMA Reflects Our Struggle with COVID

In simpler terms, like Book, a lot of us have been clinging to lifelines and seeking meaning in the madness, even as our mental health has declined and our material reality has grown harsher. Book’s attempts to help are not constructive processing of his trauma. They are attempts at distraction and self-destruction. He goes to therapy hoping it will cure his pain, not help him learn how to navigate it. When his coping mechanisms fail, he takes drastic steps. His relationship with Michael crumbles, he makes an enemy of himself to the crew, and he falls in with an irrational and self serving ideologue who offers him a chance for redemption. He becomes a reactionary.

Book’s collapse under the weight of his own grief is not a sealed fate for those in a similar position. For Tilly, the tenets of the Qowat Milat become a key part of her healing journey. Serving on a joint mission with the Order in the episode “Choose to Live,” she gets a chance to learn about their philosophies. As Gabrielle Burnham explains, “Paths end and change throughout everyone’s life… You either move on to a new path and live, or stay and die… In everyday life, a path’s end can be harder to recognize. You must be willing to look inside yourself with absolute candor.” The candor practiced by the Qowat Milat can be intimidating. It is also deeply compassionate, an honesty that seeks to liberate those on a doomed path. Tilly turns the candor in on herself and finds dissatisfaction with her career. She gets off that path, starting a new one, one that she instantly finds more fulfilling. Hugh Culber finds himself saved by a similar “brutal honesty” from Doctor Kovich. His value as a healer, a duty he stakes his whole sense of self on, is threatened by his inability to take away his patients’ fear, anxiety, and depression. Kovich cuts through Culber’s defenses with the sharpness of a Qowat Milat blade, revealing the insecure, guilt-ridden survivor beneath, and implores him to seek something besides his work on which to moor himself. Sure enough, the next time we see Hugh, we find him walking off hand in hand with his husband for a garden stroll.

The core of this season of Discovery is life growing in its darkest moments. Tilly and Culber find new paths to heal what’s broken inside of them. Gray, having lived as practically a ghost for months, finds a new body, in a stunning character arc that felt intimately familiar for many of us who have come out as trans over the past few years of private self-reflection. Saru and Ni’Var President T’rina, two elder statespeople who cut themselves off from affection and attachment lifetimes ago, find a spark of warmth and love that becomes key in forging communications with the Ten-C in the season’s final episodes. The ship’s computer itself, Zora, develops sentience.This is not a technological development, but a psychological one from her time with Discovery’s emotionally open crew. Candor and compassion are central to how Discovery - both ship and show - approach and resolve daunting crises. Even Book finds his way towards healing, though it comes almost too late. Spurned by Jet Reno’s incisive remarks, Book begins to reexamine his situation and recognizes mad scientist Ruon Tarka not as savior but as the terminus of Book’s doomed path. Tarka lost the only person he ever loved and with him the only significant link he had to the rest of the world. The man we see in this season is a spiral of self-aggrandizing chaos - willing to do anything, say anything, hurt anyone - in his quest towards a personal valhalla where the burden of his grief would be lifted. But that burden can never be lifted. It can only be shared.

Book stops Tarka with yet more candor, showing him how his lost love Oros would have never wanted this egoistic vengeance. He frees the imprisoned Reno and rejoins Michael. When he comes face to alien face with the engineers of the DMA, he speaks to them not just of justice and harm, but of restoration. He is honest with them, and implores them to be honest with themselves. He takes his own words to heart, and for the first time since the destruction of Kwejian, begins to actually heal. He starts off on a new path, an unknown one with risks and pain to be expected, but one that may actually let him live.