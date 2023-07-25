Honoring DeForest Kelley on His 97th Birthday

Rather, for our purposes, we'll let Kelley speak for himself:

“It wouldn’t have worked with me as Spock. I still remember Gene (Roddenberry) saying there were two roles in Star Trek he thought I’d be right for. One of them was (Spock) and one of them was what I called High Noon (Dr. McCoy). I thought it over and I said, "I’ll take High Noon, Gene." High Noon worked out just fine for me, wouldn’t you agree?” – Star Trek Monthly

“My absolute favorite memory (of Star Trek)? I don’t know. One that stands out, though, was something that happened during our third year of the series. We knew we’d be dropped at the end of the season, but we were still shooting the show. There was a television set around and we watched one of the NASA missions, maybe the one where they landed on the moon. Here we were, standing there in our far-out costumes, filming a show about the future, watching the astronauts walking around for real. That always amazes me, that memory.” – Star Trek Monthly

And lastly, his New York Times obituary quoted Kelley, via an interview with journalist Ian Spelling, contemplating his legacy:

“These people are doctors now, all kinds of doctors who save lives. That’s something very few people can say they’ve done. I’m proud to say that I have.”