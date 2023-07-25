Holographic Favorites Return in Photonic Fantasies

Over the course of four events, Starfleet needs its captains to investigate the sudden surge in holodeck addiction, discover if Minuet has any ulterior motives, and meet new crew from across the Star Trek universe -- including Minuet herself, Guinan’s holodeck alter-ego, Gloria, the “Author” Doctor, and many of your favorite hologram characters.

Check out the schedule of events featured in the “Photonic Fantasies” Mega-Event:

• October 4 – Pygmalion, Hybrid Faction/Galaxy Event• October 11 – Updated and Revised, Galaxy Event• October 18 – What Is a Man?, Faction Event• October 25 – Captain Proton to the Rescue!, Skirmish Event

Starfleet calls on all available captains to join the "Photonic Fantasies" Mega-Event

Star Trek Timelines merges the characters, stories and settings from Star Trek: The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise and now Star Trek: Discovery. Gather your favorite heroes -- or villains -- to build your dream crew, explore the galaxy and lead Starfleet through a crisis threatening the very fabric of time and space.