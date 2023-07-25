Hollywood Remembers Anton Yelchin

The tributes continue to pour in for Anton Yelchin, Star Trek's current Chekov, who died in the early morning of June 19, at the age of 27. As reported, the actor was killed, in a freak accident, at home by his own car. He will be seen one last time as Chekov in Star Trek Beyond, due out next month.

J.J. Abrams sent Entertainment Weekly a message on behalf of the Beyond cast and crew. It reads:

"Anton was our little brother. But only by years; he was as wise and clever and intellectually curious as anyone we ever knew. His laugh was preposterous -- you couldn't hear it and not laugh yourself. He was funny, edgy, wild and talented beyond measure. His focus and dedication was admirable, as was his love of family, friends, literature and music.

We loved Anton, at work or at play. We are all shocked and numb and devastated by the world's loss of an extraordinary young man.

To his family, we send our love during this impossible time.

We will miss Anton forever.

His Star Trek family.