Hollywood Collectibles Unveils 1:4 Scale Kirk Statue

Hollywood Collectibles Group is expanding their line of Star Trek-themed statues with a Captain Kirk 1:4 Scale Statue in the authentic likeness of William Shatner. Sculpted by Chris Vierra, with paint masters by Jeff Camp, Kirk is depicted in a yellow tunic and ready for action, posed on a transporter-themed base with a phaser in hand. The statue stands 19” tall, is constructed from heavyweight polystone and then hand painted to the finest detail.

The Captain Kirk 1:4 Scale Statue will be limited to only 750 pieces worldwide. However, for those who seek low serial numbers, Hollywood Collectibles Group is currently reserving numbers 1 to 100 for retail customers who order their products now. The product, which will ship later this year, sells for $279.95. For additional details and to reserve your Kirk statue, click HERE.

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about other upcoming Star Trek-themed statues from Hollywood Collectibles Group.