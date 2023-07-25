Highlights from Star Trek: The Cruise III

Mission accomplished. Star Trek: The Cruise III has returned from its star-studded, event-laden trek from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay (Bahamas), Grand Cayman to Jamaica and back to Miami, and a fun time was had by all. StarTrek.com posted photos all week long from the aboard the Norwegian Jade and the various ports of call, and now we're back with a look at just some of the countless highlights.

Enjoy...

We're reunited with some familiar, err, faces