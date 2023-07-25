Published Jan 10, 2019
Highlights from Star Trek: The Cruise III
Star Trek: The Cruise III just ended, and StarTrek.com is here with highlights from the star-studded, event-packed adventure.
Mission accomplished. Star Trek: The Cruise III has returned from its star-studded, event-laden trek from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay (Bahamas), Grand Cayman to Jamaica and back to Miami, and a fun time was had by all. StarTrek.com posted photos all week long from the aboard the Norwegian Jade and the various ports of call, and now we're back with a look at just some of the countless highlights.
Enjoy...
We're reunited with some familiar, err, faces
We prepared to set sail
We took part in some friendly feuding with Team Discovery and Team DS9
Then headed to the Mirror Universe
We watched Rekha Sharma decorate donuts
Then listened to the TNG cast go down memory lane
Hung out by the pool with a Mugato
Watched a Cayman Islands officer meet royalty
Cheered Captains and Klingons
Partied with Gorns, Starfleet...
And Klingons
Hung out at Quark's Bar City
Karaoke, you know it had to happen
Saw Captain Pike trapped..
Basketball with a Klingon you say? Why Yes!
But most of all, we got to celebrate Star Trek with cast, the crew and most importantly, YOU!
Star Trek: The Cruise IV has been announced for March 1 to March 8, 2020, with the Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas leaving out of Miami and heading to Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), San Juan (Puerto Rico), St. Thomas and Grand Bahama Island. Already-confirmed guests include Kate Mulgrew and William Shatner. Cabin prices start at $1,400/person, which covers all main events, meals, taxes, port charges and gratuities. Visit www.StarTrekTheCruise.com, call 844-335-6525 or follow hashtag #StarTrekTheCruise for more information in the coming months.