    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 10, 2019

    Highlights from Star Trek: The Cruise III

    Star Trek: The Cruise III just ended, and StarTrek.com is here with highlights from the star-studded, event-packed adventure.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Jonathan Frakes

    StarTrek.com

    Mission accomplished. Star Trek: The Cruise III has returned from its star-studded, event-laden trek from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay (Bahamas), Grand Cayman to Jamaica and back to Miami, and a fun time was had by all. StarTrek.com posted photos all week long from the aboard the Norwegian Jade and the various ports of call, and now we're back with a look at just some of the countless highlights.

    Enjoy...

    We're reunited with some familiar, err, faces

    We prepared to set sail

    We took part in some friendly feuding with Team Discovery and Team DS9

    Then headed to the Mirror Universe

    We watched Rekha Sharma decorate donuts

    Then listened to the TNG cast go down memory lane

    Hung out by the pool with a Mugato

    Watched a Cayman Islands officer meet royalty

    Cheered Captains and Klingons

    Partied with Gorns, Starfleet...

    And Klingons

    Hung out at Quark's Bar City

    Karaoke, you know it had to happen

    Saw Captain Pike trapped..

    Basketball with a Klingon you say? Why Yes!

    But most of all, we got to celebrate Star Trek with cast, the crew and most importantly, YOU!

    Fans aboard Star Trek: The Cruise III

    StarTrek.com

    Jonathan Frakes on the Star Trek Cruise

    StarTrek.com

    Enjoying the Star Trek Cruise

    StarTrek.com

    A Red Shirt Clown

    StarTrek.com

    A Red Shirt and Klingons

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: The Cruise IV has been announced for March 1 to March 8, 2020, with the Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas leaving out of Miami and heading to Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), San Juan (Puerto Rico), St. Thomas and Grand Bahama Island. Already-confirmed guests include Kate Mulgrew and William Shatner. Cabin prices start at $1,400/person, which covers all main events, meals, taxes, port charges and gratuities. Visit www.StarTrekTheCruise.com, call 844-335-6525 or follow hashtag #StarTrekTheCruise for more information in the coming months.

