Hewlett Packard Enterprise Goes Beyond in New Ad Campaign

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has unveiled its new ad campaign, Accelerating Beyond, which whisks viewers 250 years into the future and features Starfleet Academy recruits in a world powered by The Machine. And the HPE/Star Trek Beyond connection doesn't end there. A team of HPE designers and researchers dreamt up three pivotal concept technologies for Beyond based on The Machine’s cutting-edge architectures, with those concept technologies integrated seamlessly into Beyond.The Accelerating Beyond spot was filmed in Iceland and will be seen in 30- and 60-second versions. Check out the 60-second version now:

Fans, when Star Trek Beyond opens on July 22, should be on the lookout for the trio of technological concepts, which are the quarantine, the diagnostic wrap and the book. Each concept, HPE notes, showcases their vision for the future of technology, but is "rooted in developments we hope to introduce much sooner."