Published Mar 5, 2013
He's a Doctor, Jim... And a Cookie Jar
Good thing that Dr. McCoy never said, “I’m a doctor, Jim, not a cookie jar!” Why? Because he would have been wrong. The latest Star Trek product from Westland Giftware, coming on the heels of their cool Spock Cookie Jar and the Enterprise and Shuttle Salt & Pepper Shakers, is a Dr. McCoy Cookie Jar.
The product is a ceramic bust that measures 10.25 inches high. Available this month at Hallmark and other stores, as well as through several online retailers, the Dr. McCoy Cookie Jar will sell for approximately $49.99.