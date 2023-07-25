Simple and robust, the Helios-class tug was little more than a massive engine paired with powerful thrusters and a set of traction beams. These were all the tools the U.S.S. Zimmerman – and other ships of its class – needed to ferry Starfleet's disabled vessels around the galaxy, even at warp speeds. Now this elusive vessel is ready to join Hero Collector’s Star Trek: Discovery – The Official Starships Collection!