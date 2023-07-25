Hero Collector Star Trek –? July 2020 Releases 

Star Trek: The Official Starships Collection reaches its final entry with the hotly-anticipated Borg Cube, just as it appeared in Star Trek: First Contact! Also from that movie is the latest special edition ship – the elegant T’Plana-Hath Lander, the first Vulcan vessel to arrive on Earth. Less harmonious is the covert Section 31 ship, which joins Star Trek: Discovery: The Official Starships Collection.

Star Trek Online: The Official Starships Collection unveils its first Romulan ship, the tactical Vastam-class Warbird, alongside the Federation’s own “battle-axe” – the Buran-class Dreadnought. Finally, a fresh face joins Star Trek: The Official Busts Collection – Captain Jonathan Archer, the first captain of the starship Enterprise!

All of these will be available to pre-order through shop.eaglemoss.com – or with your favorite retailer, when normal services resume. This figurine collection includes ships from every Star Trek TV series and movie, recreated with exacting detail and accompanied by a profile magazine.