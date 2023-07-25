Published Apr 6, 2020
Hero Collector Star Trek –? July 2020 Releases
Don't let your collection miss out!
Hero Collector – designers, manufacturers, and publishers of high-quality collectibles from across the worlds of pop culture – reveals its upcoming Star Trek releases, currently scheduled for July 2020!
The First Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer has Arrived
Star Trek: The Official Starships Collection reaches its final entry with the hotly-anticipated Borg Cube, just as it appeared in Star Trek: First Contact! Also from that movie is the latest special edition ship – the elegant T’Plana-Hath Lander, the first Vulcan vessel to arrive on Earth. Less harmonious is the covert Section 31 ship, which joins Star Trek: Discovery: The Official Starships Collection.
Star Trek Online: The Official Starships Collection unveils its first Romulan ship, the tactical Vastam-class Warbird, alongside the Federation’s own “battle-axe” – the Buran-class Dreadnought. Finally, a fresh face joins Star Trek: The Official Busts Collection – Captain Jonathan Archer, the first captain of the starship Enterprise!
All of these will be available to pre-order through shop.eaglemoss.com – or with your favorite retailer, when normal services resume. This figurine collection includes ships from every Star Trek TV series and movie, recreated with exacting detail and accompanied by a profile magazine.
#180 –?Borg Cube, $24.99/€18.99/£14.99
Resistance is futile! The Borg Cube is the iconic starship used by the Borg Collective, an incredibly powerful spacefaring weapon of terrifyingly simple design. Over three kilometers long on each edge, these massive starships were capable of self-repair and could adapt to enemy weaponry, allowing the Borg to invade and assimilate countless species.
Special #22 – T’Plana-Hath Vulcan Lander, $44.95/€35.99/£27.99
A Vulcan surveyor starship in use during the 21st century, the T'Plana-Hath was the vessel that made first contact between Vulcans and Humans, as seen in Star Trek: First Contact.
#30 – Section 31 Ship (Medium), $54.95/€44.99/£34.99
Among the covert starships employed by the secretive Starfleet Intelligence agency Section 31, these two-nacelled interceptor-ships were marked only as "classified" in the Federation database. The rogue artificial intelligence Control used these vessels to attack the U.S.S. Discovery and Enterprise near the planet Xahea.
#5 – Buran-Class Federation Command Dreadnought Cruiser, $29.95/€24.99/£19.99
A frontline vessel available to Starfleet players in Star Trek Online, the Buran-Class Federation Command Dreadnought Cruiser is affectionately dubbed the “Battleaxe” by Starfleet engineers, chopping its way into the depths of any spaceborne conflict.
#6 – Vastam-Class Romulan Tactical Command Warbird, $29.95/€24.99/£19.99
A looming vessel available to Romulan players in Star Trek Online, the Vastam-Class Romulan Tactical Command Warbird acts as a mobile command centre, inspiring allies with instantaneous informational updates throughout each battle.
#11 – Captain Jonathan Archer, $29.95/€19.99/£19.99
Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula) helmed the U.S.S. Enterprise NX-01 through all four seasons of Star Trek: Enterprise, making his name as the greatest explorer of the 22nd century. Clad in his commanding officer's uniform, this stunning bust of Captain Archer strikes an authoritative pose.