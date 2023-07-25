Published Oct 2, 2019
Here's How to Get the Most Star Trek Out of NYCC
Your guide to the Star Trek Universe at New York Comic Con.
It's almost time for New York Comic Con, one of the last major conventions of the season, but the Star Trek Universe's first East Coast jaunt! If you weren't able to come out and see us in San Diego or Las Vegas this summer, never fear. We're bringing everything that made those conventions special, and more, out to New York City. Keep reading for your NYCC guide to everything Star Trek Universe!
The Star Trek Universe Panel - Madison Square Garden
1:00pm – 2:30pm - Over 50 years ago, the world was first introduced to what would quickly become a cultural phenomenon for the ages. Star Trek broke barriers then and continues to do so now, inspiring people of all generations and walks of life with its celebration of cultural diversity, scientific exploration and the pursuit of uncharted frontiers. Today, the universe continues to thrive, exploring all new missions for Starfleet. Join Star Trek Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman for back-to-back panels filled with the latest Star Trek news.
Join the cast and producers from its hit series Star Trek: Discovery, including Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz and David Ajala as they discuss the dramatic season two finale and what adventures lie ahead for the Discovery crew as they jump almost 1000 years into the future in season three. (1:00pm – 1:45pm)
Join Sir Patrick Stewart and the cast and producers of the original series, Star Trek: Picard, including Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora to hear what’s planned for the first season of this highly anticipated new series. (1:45pm – 2:30pm)
The Star Trek Universe Shop - Booth #166
Get a first look at never-seen-before costumes from Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery in our exclusive NYCC Star Trek Universe Shop by Reedpop. Fans can expect to check out costume pieces worn by Star Trek: Picard characters Dahj, Seven of Nine, and Admiral Jean-Luc Picard himself. New costumes for Commander Michael Burnham and Cleveland “Book” Booker that will be seen in the upcoming 3rd season of Star Trek: Discovery will also be on display. The Star Trek Universe Shop by Reedpop will be the ultimate destination for fans to purchase their exclusive Star Trek merchandise
The U.S.S. Discovery Transporter Experience - The Javits Center
If you missed our U.S.S. Discovery Transporter Experience at San Diego Comic Con this summer, never fear. It's making the journey out to NYCC and will be set up Oct 3-Oct 6 in the Javits Center's Crystal Palace. You'll have the chance to score one of our exclusive Star Trek pins at the activation until supplies run out.
Insight Editions - Booth #1946
Insight Editions is rolling into NYCC with their History of the Star Trek Animated Series, and an exclusive 'Kirk Fu' poster giveaway! Make sure to hit the booth early to be sure you can snag yours!
Redbubble - Booth #144
Fandom and independent artist favorite Redbubble comes to NYCC this year with a selection of fan created tees to purchase.
IDW - Booth #1844
Star Trek comics publisher IDW will, of course, have everything Trek related for sale at their booth. But we're excited to call out a few of their con exclusives — variant books and issues that you can only get at NYCC. They include:
Star Trek TNG: Mission Continues Hard Cover (Con Varient)
Star Trek TNG: Through the Mirror #1-5 (Con Bundle)
Star Trek vs Transformers Trade Paperback (Con Varient)
Star Trek: Year Five #1 (Con Varient)
Additionally, IDW will host their own NYCC panel on Friday, October 4 at 1:30pm EST.
Simon & Schuster - Booth #2128
Throughout the weekend, Simon & Schuster will be offering limited-edition Star Trek mystery boxes containing Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek: Discovery - The Enterprise War, and a poster of Star Trek: The Motion Picture cover art for $16. The poster will also be offered as a free gift with the purchase of select Star Trek titles.
On Friday, October 4th at 4:00pm, David Mack will be signing copies of his newest TNG novel, Collateral Damage at the Simon & Schuster booth.
On Saturday, October 5th at 3:00pm, Kirsten Beyer will be signing copies of Star Trek Voyager: Architects of Infinity at the Simon & Schuster booth.
Good Smile Connect, For Fans by Fans - Booth #428
No con exclusives this year for the folks at Good Smile Connect, but they will come to NYCC fully stocked with several shirt designs including, but not limited to, what we've previewed below!
Eaglemoss - Booth #737
Ship model house Eaglemoss arrives at NYCC with the NYCC limited edition variant of IDW’s Star Trek: Year Five #6 comic book. The issue features a brand-new photo cover depicting the iconic XL Edition model of the fabled U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 (available to purchase from Eaglemoss), shot by renowned starship photographer Nils Walter Khan. Their U.S.S. Defiant NCC-7420 will also be available for purchase.
Eaglemoss' official Hero Collector panel will take place Thursday, October 3 from 11am-12pm in Room 1B03. The panel will include special guests and be followed by a signing at the booth #737. On Friday, October 4 Nils Walter Khan will be signing at the booth alongside IDW's Star Trek: Year Five writer, Jody Houser.
Hallmark - Booth #1920
Hallmark will offer an I.S.S. Enterprise Keepsake Ornament inspired by the TOS episode “Mirror, Mirror.” The Mirror Universe’s flagship of the Terran Empire is a repainted version of a sculpt first offered in 2016, and it now features sound from the episode. The ornament is priced at $40, based on a limited production run of 3,475 pieces.
Hero Within - Booth #1669
Hero Within will bring preorders of their 'Picard adventurer fleece jacket' to NYCC, along with having a selection of other products.
Volante Design Booth - #1564
In addition to having a sneak peak of their 'Monster Maroon trench coat' at the show (though it won't be available for purchase yet), Volante will be bringing plenty of their popular jackets, including the Starfleet 2364 and Starfleet 2256, and the Starfleet 2293 vest!
