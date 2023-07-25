Here's How to Get the Most Star Trek Out of NYCC

1:00pm – 2:30pm - Over 50 years ago, the world was first introduced to what would quickly become a cultural phenomenon for the ages. Star Trek broke barriers then and continues to do so now, inspiring people of all generations and walks of life with its celebration of cultural diversity, scientific exploration and the pursuit of uncharted frontiers. Today, the universe continues to thrive, exploring all new missions for Starfleet. Join Star Trek Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman for back-to-back panels filled with the latest Star Trek news.

Join the cast and producers from its hit series Star Trek: Discovery, including Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz and David Ajala as they discuss the dramatic season two finale and what adventures lie ahead for the Discovery crew as they jump almost 1000 years into the future in season three. (1:00pm – 1:45pm)

Join Sir Patrick Stewart and the cast and producers of the original series, Star Trek: Picard, including Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora to hear what’s planned for the first season of this highly anticipated new series. (1:45pm – 2:30pm)