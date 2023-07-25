Here's All the Star Trek You'll Want to Read This March

Also from Insight Editions comes an all-new entry in their IncrediBuilds series of wooden models, Star Trek: Klingon Bird-of-Prey. As with the other kits in this series, each eco-friendly and easily tackled model can be assembled without tape, glue, or tools. The book accompanying the model (which I also wrote!) provides all sorts of detailed information about this fan-favorite Klingon ship and its place in the Star Trek universe, as well as suggestions for how to paint and customize the model. A great crafting project for any young Star Trek fan! The book will go on sale for $16.99 on March 23.