Published Mar 10, 2020
Here's All the Star Trek You'll Want to Read This March
Spring is just around the corner, so celebrate with some great new Trek books!
Spring is nearly upon us! It’s the perfect time of year for sitting on a deck or patio and catching up on your leisure reading. With that in mind, the Final Frontier continues to provide all sorts of wordy goodness from the realm of prose fiction and comics along with a few other nifty offerings.
First, veteran novelist Christopher L. Bennett takes us back to the time period between Star Trek: The Motion Picture and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. In The Higher Frontier, Captain Kirk and the Enterprise crew encounter a race of fierce interstellar hunters who command extra-dimensional technology and have annihilated a race of telepaths. In order to find and bring these murderers to justice, Kirk and his crew partner with telepath Miranda Jones and the noncorporeal Medusans, who were last scene in the classic Star Trek episode “Is There in Truth No Beauty?” This latest adventure will be available in hardcover for $16.99, eBook for $11.99, and audiobook formats for $23.99 on March 10.
Switching to comics, IDW Publishing continues with the final year of the Starship Enterprise’s historic five-year mission of exploration in Star Trek: Year Five #11. It’s the beginning of a new storyline which unfolds even as the Enterprise edges ever closer to home which marks the return of a mysterious individual from the crew’s past. Once thought to be a friend, this new adversary instead subjects Kirk and his crew to their most dangerous challenge yet! Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly wrote the issue, with art from Stephen Thompson; the issue will be on sale for $3.99.
Then it’s time to head for the Mirror Universe with Star Trek: Hell’s Mirror. In this new single-issue tale, Khan Noonien Singh and his crew, fugitives from 20th century Earth, have been revived from suspended animation nearly 300 years into their future, and Khan has plans! There’s a whole universe out there waiting to be conquered. He’s already drawn Spock to his cause, but can he convince Captain Kirk to join him, as well? Written by J.M. DeMatteis with art from Matthew Dow Smith, the issue will be available for $3.99.
Hot on the heels of Star Trek: Picard, Titan Books brings us their 100-page hardcover Star Trek: PicardOfficial Collector’s Edition. Go behind the scenes with this comprehensive guide to the new show, including peeks at the production process and detailed information on the cast of characters including Jean-Luc Picard himself, Sir Patrick Stewart. You’ll also find interviews and spotlights with writers and others involved in the creation of this amazing new entry in the Star Trek mythos, all collected from the pages of Titan’s Star Trek Magazine, which will be available for $19.99 on March 24.
Tapping into a more lighthearted vein comes Star Trek: Kirk Fu Manualfrom Insight Editions. As unorthodox in practice as it is unbelievable to behold, Kirk Fu truly is Starfleet’s most feared martial art. Illustrated by artist Christian Cornia and written by the guy who also penned the article you’re reading right now, this all new guide aims to teach Starfleet cadets how to fight just like the legendary Captain James T. Kirk himself. You’re going to want to stretch for this, and grab a copy on March 3.
Also from Insight Editions comes an all-new entry in their IncrediBuilds series of wooden models, Star Trek: Klingon Bird-of-Prey. As with the other kits in this series, each eco-friendly and easily tackled model can be assembled without tape, glue, or tools. The book accompanying the model (which I also wrote!) provides all sorts of detailed information about this fan-favorite Klingon ship and its place in the Star Trek universe, as well as suggestions for how to paint and customize the model. A great crafting project for any young Star Trek fan! The book will go on sale for $16.99 on March 23.
Dayton Ward (he/him) is a New York Times bestselling author or co-author of numerous novels and short stories, including a whole bunch of stuff set in the Star Trek universe, and often working with friend and co-writer Kevin Dilmore. As he’s still a big ol' geek at heart, Dayton is known to wax nostalgic about all manner of Star Trek topics over on his own blog, The Fog of Ward.