Her Universe Unveils Spock Hoodie, Logically

Ladies, it’s getting cold out there. What’s the logical thing to do? Wear a Spock hoodie, of course. And they’re available now, thanks to Ashley Eckstein and her apparel company, Her Universe. The Spock hoodie comes in uniform-like sciences blue, is made of cotton fleece, runs sizes small to 4XL and has long, flared sleeves and pockets. If you’re really planning to grok Spock, though, you’ll flip up the black hood, revealing white, pointy Vulcan ears.