Her Universe Unveils New Trek Shirt and Hoodie

First, there's a Captain Kirk Quote Long Sleeve, a fitted shirt that recounts the emotional ending of Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, as Kirk, surrounded by his crew, gives Chekov the course heading of "Second star to the right and straight on 'til morning." That famed quote is featured on this long sleeve tee from Her Universe, which comes in sizes ranging from Small to XXL. The shirt is in stock now and costs $32.00. Visit www.heruniverse.com to purchase.