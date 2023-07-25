Published Nov 15, 2016
Her Universe/ThinkGeek Trek Fashion Collection Debuts Today
Her Universe and ThinkGeek are making it... sew. Her Universe, the fangirl fashion company and lifestyle brand, and ThinkGeek, global geek community retailer, are teaming up on a new Star Trek fashion collection that debuts today and includes dresses, jackets, blazers, skirts, fashion tees, scarves, brooches and more.
The Star Trek 50th anniversary collection's retro-inspired designs feature the Star Trek delta shield, Trek uniform-inspired skirts, stylish Starfleet dresses, bomber jackets and even a Tribble-infused faux fur coat. Fans who purchase $85 or more in items from the collection will receive a set of four collectible pins from either Star Trek: The Original Series or Star Trek: The Next Generation
"It's been a dream to collaborate with ThinkGeek on this collection,” Ashley Eckstein, Her Universe founder, said in a statement. “A fashion collection like this has never been done before for Star Trek
Additionally, to celebrate Trek's 50th anniversary and the launch of the Star Trek collection, ThinkGeek is giving away a $300 gift card to one lucky. Enter for a chance to win at thinkgeek.com
“At ThinkGeek, we’re passionate about bringing fashion to the geeky masses,” Jennifer Yi and Kailey Gallagher, fashion managers at ThinkGeek, said in a joint statement. “Working with Her Universe and Ashley to bring this new line of Star Trek apparel to our customers was a fantastic experience, and we can’t wait to collaborate again.”
To find out more about the new ThinkGeek/Her Universe Star Trek Collection, visit the website thinkgeek.com. And check out Ashley Eckstein’s Facebook Live Event on www.facebook.com/thinkgeek at 12PM EST today.