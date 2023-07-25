Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jul 4, 2015

    Her Universe Shows Off New Troi Dress

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Ashley Eckstein, founder of Her Universe

    , tweeted the following yesterday: "Captain, I'm sensing a... a powerful dress!" @startrek #startrek #TNG #DeannaTroi #SDCC #comingsoon" -- and it was accompanied by a First Look photo of Eckstein sporting her company's upcoming Star Trek apparel item, a Deanna Troi dress.The Deanna Troi dress and a Captain Picard cardigan will be revealed to the public at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Com 2015, during the 2nd annual Her Universe Fashion Show, which will be held onThursday, July 9th at 6pm at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel. More than 2,000 fans are expected to attend this runway show celebrating fangirl fashion and pop culture.---

