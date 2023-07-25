Her Universe Fashion Show at SDCC

Star Trek fans, get ready. Last year at Comic-Con in San Diego, Her Universe and Hot Topic teamed up to create one of the gathering's most-memorable and buzzed-about events, The Her Universe Fashion Show, a full-scale "Geek Couture" fashion shows and design competition. Now, Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein has just announced that the second annual Her Universe Fashion Show will be held July 9 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel in San Diego.