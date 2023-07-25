Her Universe Debuts Trek Apparel... For Women

Her Universe is now your universe. The popular company, which was founded by actress/entrepreneur Ashley Eckstein and creates apparel for female genre fans, will unveil Star Trek-themed fashion tops and hoodies over the course of the coming year, starting with an official launch during the Comic-Con International 2012 preview night on July 11. The apparel and accessories will feature characters, images and phrases from across the Star Trek franchise, and CBS has crafted a distinctive and exclusive logo that will appear on all Star Trek merchandise in the Her Universe collection.

"Star Trek has been one of the most requested sci-fi franchises from our fangirls,” said Eckstein, best known as the voice of Ahsoka Tano on Star Wars: The Clone Wars. “It is truly a dream come true for me to design for this iconic brand. We plan to boldly go where no female apparel line has gone before.”

Fans will be able to purchase the Her Universe line of Star Trek apparel and accessories through both HerUniverseshop.com and the StarTrek.com Store, as well as at national retail outlets. The products will also be available at select sci-fi and Star Trek conventions, including the aforementioned Comic-Con International 2012, which will be held from July 12-15 in San Diego.

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about Her Universe Star Trek products.