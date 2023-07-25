Hell's Heart Novel Out Now

Star Trek: Prey: Book One -- Hell's Heart, the first installment in a new trilogy from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books, is out now. It's written by John Jackson Miller, the New York Times bestselling author of Star Wars: Kenobi; Star Wars: Knight Errant; Star Wars: Lost Tribe of the Sith—The Collected Stories; and fifteen Star Wars graphic novels, as well as Overdraft: The Orion Offensive.

A 400-page mass-market paperback, Hell's Heart kicks off a three-story arc that will stretch from the events of Star Trek III: The Search for Spockto Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Here's the synopsis from the publisher:

When Klingon commander Kruge died in combat against James T. Kirk on the Genesis planet back in 2285, he left behind a powerful house in disarray—and a series of ticking time bombs: the Phantom Wing, a secret squadron of advanced Birds-of-Prey; a cabal of loyal officers intent on securing his heritage; and young Korgh, his thwarted would-be heir, willing to wait a Klingon lifetime to enact his vengeance.

Now, one hundred years later, while on a diplomatic mission for the United Federation of Planets, Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the USS Enterprise are snared in the aged Korgh’s trap—and thrust directly in the middle of an ancient conflict. But as Commander Worf soon learns, Korgh may be after far bigger game than anyone imagines, confronting the Federation-Klingon alliance with a crisis unlike any it has ever seen.

Star Trek: Prey: Book One -- Hell's Heart is priced at $7.99, with the eBook version costing $6.99. Hell's Heart will be followed by Book Two: The Jackal's Trade next month and then, the month after that, by Book Three: The Hall of Heroes. Go to www.amazon.com to purchase Hell's Heart.