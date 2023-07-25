Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Jun 1, 2013

    Hear An Excerpt From The Star Trek Into Darkness Audiobook

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you enjoyed Star Trek Into Darknessand are eager to relive the tale in a unique way, then be sure to check out the Star Trek Into Darkness Audiobook, which features the film's Carol Marcus, British actress Alice Eve, reading Alan Dean Foster's novelization. The audionovel runs 8.5 hours across 7 CDs.

    As a teaser, StarTrek.com is pleased to present a 3-minute excerpt of the audionovel.

    Click HERE for additional details and HERE to purchase it.

