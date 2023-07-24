Heading Back to Bajor with Nana Visitor

StarTrek.com: What was it like working with the cast and crew of Lower Decks?

Nana Visitor: Well, you're in a dark room and they are on-screens so it's a very virtual experience. I wasn't with the other actors, but this is very typical of voice work. The creativity comes in a very different way; as opposed to being a soldier in an army, suddenly it's guerrilla warfare and you're out there on your own. Anything can be used. You have to be creative, and you have to just take everything that's lobed to you and make something out of it. So, it's really interesting creative work and it's collaborative.

StarTrek.com: Deep Space Nine has become one of the most popular Star Trek shows. What does the fandom's embrace of Deep Space Nine mean to you and why do you think so many fans are drawn to it now more than ever?

Nana Visitor: Someone posted on Twitter a couple of years ago, "Hey, Deep Space Nine is trending. Why?" It slowly became obvious that people were really paying attention to the show years later. They got the idea that we were space stationed. We weren't taking the exploration out, but you have to watch it to get that we're taking the exploration in. That [the focus was] the interpersonal; the evolution of one entity. Kira evolves, she learns, she self reflects. People are more open to that [now].

The streaming platforms made it more accessible in terms of the serialization. That’s really the way it should have been watched in the beginning and people couldn't [because] people couldn't even find it. It would be preempted or moved; it's on a 12, or it's not on at all. It was very difficult to follow.

The whole story all still applies; we're still talking about these subjects that the writers delved into. I remember Armin [Shimerman] and I sitting on set and him saying, "You know what, in 25 years, people will get what we're doing. They don't get it now." I think that was true.

StarTrek.com: Deep Space Nine's 30th anniversary is next year. When you reflect back on the show's legacy, what jumps out at you?Nana Visitor: What jumps out at me, about what we did, was that we were able to keep people's attention, so that more could be made. I was listening to someone's speech about monarch butterflies. We used to think that they went from Canada to Mexico, and just traveled like that. We just recently found out that's not so. What happens is that there's several generations of butterflies that finally make it to their final destination in Mexico. It's heartbreaking that one butterfly group will die before they make it, but their children, they make the journey where they needed to be. The children make the next league of the journey until finally their destination is met. And I kind of feel that with DS9. We got to a place where it was good enough to make the next and the next and the next and hopefully, those stories keep coming.

StarTrek.com: That's such a beautiful way of putting things

Nana Visitor: You know what a group of monarch butterflies is called? It's so beautiful. A kaleidoscope. I think it should be a kaleidoscope of Star Trek actors. I kind of like that.