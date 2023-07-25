Haynes USS Enterprise Press-Out & Build Available in the U.K.

Haynes has just introduced the latest in its long line of Star Trek manuals, and it's called Haynes USS Enterprise Press-Out & Build Manual. Out now in the United Kingdom, it features facts, photos and detailed cutaway drawings of the legendary Trek ship on printed die-cut sheets that can then be pushed out and connected to construct a scale model of the Enterprise that will measure 50 centimeters long. No glue or scissors are necessary to build the Enterprise, and the manual comes with both instructions on how to build the model and a loop for hanging the finished Enterprise from the ceiling.