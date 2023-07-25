Have You Ever Seen The Star Trek Super Slick Plastic Cycle?

It is a story that begins with polyethylene and toy telephones and tea sets, and ends with one of the most elusive Star Trek collectibles of all time: the Star Trek Super Slick plastic cycle.

After World War II, brothers David and Louis Goldrosen, along with partner Peter Salzer, founded the Worcester Toy Company of Worcester, Massachusetts. The company became famous for its toy tea sets and ride-on plastic cycles. In fact, Worcester made news in 1955 for its use of polyethylene in the construction of toys. Although its innovation goes back to the turn of last century, polyethylene was not utilized in large-scale industrial manufacturing until the late 1940s and, really, the 1950s. Seeing its value in the construction of sturdy and difficult-to-break toys, Worcester utilized the plastic to construct many of its famous toys.