Have a Great First Contact Day!

It's not lost on us that, yes, we're toasting a day that hasn’t happened... yet. But, really, when has that stopped anyone who loves science fiction? Now, before we jump into a detailed explanation of what First Contact Day is within Star Trek canon, we thought we’d address a practical matter: how and why did the writers-producers of Star Trek: First Contact choose April 5 as First Contact Day? We turned to the film’s co-writer, Ronald D. Moore, who offered a remarkably simple, sensible and succinct explanation. “The short answer on First Contact Day is that it's my oldest son, Jonathan's birthday,” Moore told StarTrek.com. “And that's the only reason the date was chosen.”