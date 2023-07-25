Hasbro's KRE-O Star Trek Building Sets Available NOW

It’s time to beam on over to your favorite toy store or online retailer, because Hasbro’s KRE-O Star Trek Construction Sets - based on Star Trek Into Darkness - are available now. There’s something for everyone, from the Enterprise to the volcano Spock descends into, and from a transporter to a Klingon Bird-of-Prey. StarTrek.com, below, has photos and product details.KRE-O Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Construction Set

Use the 432 pieces to build a U.S.S. Enterprise ship that your 5 Kreon figures can "fly." Lift off the top saucer to put your Captain Kirk, Spock and Dr. McCoy Kreon figures on the bridge! This incredible set features Lighttech technology, so the deflector dish and engines glow for extra-amazing Star Trek action! Open the engine cowlings and fire the ship's missile as it blasts through "outer space." Boldly build what you haven't built before with the U.S.S. Enterprise construction set! (Includes Kirk, Spock and McCoy, as well as two Specialist Kreon figures) KRE-O Star Trek Klingon Bird-of-Prey Construction Set

Use the 236 pieces to build a Klingon Bird-of-Prey ship that your 2 Klingon Kreon figures can "fly." Will your Captain Kirk and Uhura Kreon figures be taken hostage by their Klingon enemies? This incredible set features Lighttech technology, so the ship’s cockpit not only opens but glows for extra-amazing Star Trek action! Position the wings and fire the ship’s missiles as it blasts through "outer space." Boldly build what you haven’t built before with the Klingon Bird-of-Prey construction set! (Kit includes four Kreon mini-figures and authentic movie detail. Captain Kirk, Uhura, and two Klingon figures are included)KRE-O Star Trek Spock's Volcano Mission Construction Set

Use the 141 pieces to build a volcano and a ship that your Sulu Kreon figure can "fly." The ship’s Lighttech technology makes the cockpit and bottom hatch glow for extra-amazing Star Trek action! The hatch opens and dangles a zipline so your Spock Kreon figure can lower himself into the "erupting" volcano. Boldly build what you haven’t built before with the Spock’s Volcano Mission construction set! (Sulu and Spock figures are included)KRE-O Star Trek Transporter Trouble Construction Set

Use the 65 pieces to build a transporter for your Scotty Kreon figure to transport your Klingon Kreon figure away. The transporter’s Lighttech technology makes parts of the transporter glow for extra-amazing Star Trek action! Boldly build what you haven’t built before with the Transporter Trouble construction set! (Kit includes two Kreon mini-figures and authentic movie detail. Klingon and Scotty figures are included)KRE-O Star Trek Space Dive Construction Set

Use the 36 pieces to build a ship for your Federation Special Ops Kreon figure to "fly." The ship’s Lighttech technology makes parts of it glow for extra-amazing Star Trek action! Fire the ship’s missile and open the airlock doors so your Captain Kirk Kreon figure can do a space dive in "outer space." Boldly build what you haven’t built before with the Space Dive construction set! (Kit includes two Kreon mini-figures and authentic movie detail)KRE-O Star Trek Kreon Figure Blind Pack Collection 1

The headline says it all. Order this and you’ll receive on Star Trek Kreon figure, though you won’t know which one until you open the package!

Use the 39 pieces to build a U.S.S. Enterprise spaceship. This incredible set features Lighttech technology, so parts of the ship glow for extra-amazing Star Trek action! Boldly build what you haven’t built before with the U.S.S. Enterprise construction set! KRE-O Star Trek Klingon D7 Battle Cruiser Construction Set

Use the 39 pieces to build a Klingon D7 Battle Cruiser spaceship. This incredible set features Lighttech technology, so parts of the ship glow for extra-amazing Star Trek action! Boldly build what you haven’t built before with the Klingon D7 Battle Cruiser construction set! KRE-O Star Trek U.S.S. Kelvin Construction Set

Use the 34 pieces to build a U.S.S. Kelvin spaceship. This incredible set features Lighttech technology, so parts of the ship glow for extra-amazing Star Trek action! Boldly build what you haven’t built before with the U.S.S. Kelvin construction set! KRE-O Star Trek Jellyfish Construction Set

Use the 42 pieces to build a Jellyfish spaceship. This incredible set features Lighttech technology, so parts of the ship glow for extra-amazing Star Trek