    Star Trek (2009)

    Published Feb 9, 2012

    Hasbro Launching Star Trek Toys In 2013

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Hasbro is heading to the final frontier at warp speed, as they’ll introduce a line of Star Trek-based toys beginning in 2013, with the launch supporting the Star Trek sequel set for release on May 17, 2013.

    First up will be a line of premium KRE-O Star Trek building sets that will feature legendary characters and familiar spaceships from the enduring Star Trek franchise. The KRE-O Star Trek sets will feature high-quality KRE-O bricks, as well as new KREON figures in the likeness of popular Trek characters. Further, Hasbro will also offer a line of role-play toys as well as select new figures with which kids and fans can act out fantastical Star Trek adventures of their own imagining.

    “The Star Trek property is an entertainment giant known by millions across the globe and Hasbro is thrilled to be working with CBS Consumer Products to bring the franchise to life in toy form,” said John Frascotti, chief marketing officer, Hasbro, Inc.  “As a global branded play company, Hasbro delivers the best properties in a variety of formats to consumers around the world.  We’re excited to offer fans the opportunity to experience icons of Star Trek in exhilarating new ways with our KRE-O building sets as well as with new role-play items and more.”

    Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about Hasbro’s Star Trek toys.

