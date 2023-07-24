Harry Kim is a Milestone in East Asian Screen Representation

Media stereotypes have real-world consequences. In 2014, a dating app study on race and attraction revealed that Asian men were considered the least desirable by women of all races. And there are oodles of anecdotes out there from Asian guys who’ve been told some variation of “I don’t date Asians.” While causation would be impossible to prove, it’s not a leap to say that over a century’s worth of film and television stereotyping and erasure has influenced the way Americans see Asian men. Which is why Harry Kim’s role as Voyager’s go-to for romantic subplots and mishaps is so significant. Even when he didn’t get the girl, his romantic pursuits were treated as simply a fact of life — no different from those of any other young man. That may not sound like a big deal, but in a barren world, mere existence is an act of triumph.

Perhaps if there were more characters like Harry Kim on-screen, perceptions would begin to change. To its credit, much of the media world is currently pushing for more diversity and inclusion. The lack of significant Asian characters in cinema, despite the efforts of talented (and under-utilized) actors like Star Trek's Cho, was so pronounced that in 2016, an impromptu Twitter campaign, #StarringJohnCho, popped up. Using the hashtag, people posted photoshopped images of what well-known movies would have looked like if John Cho, instead of a white male lead. This had the effect of both protesting the lack of Asian male leads in Hollywood and illustrating what audiences were missing. A sister campaign, #StarringConstanceWu, went around shortly after to highlight the lack of Asian female leads. Two years later, movies actually starring John Cho and Constance Wu were released — Searching, which received rave reviews and garnered a Best Male Lead award for Cho at the Independent Spirit Awards, and the aforementioned Crazy Rich Asians, a box office smash that earned Wu a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical.