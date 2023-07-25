Happy World Television Day, Trek-style

The global exchanges of television programmes focusing on peace, security, economic and social development and the enhancement of cultural exchange indicate the growing significance of television in today's changing world. The information sharing through television facilitates social and cultural communication and encourages cooperation and partnerships in the world.

In recognition of the increasing impact television has on decision-making by bringing world attention to conflicts and threats to peace and security and its potential role in sharpening the focus on other major issues, including economic and social issues, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 21 November as World Television Day (through resolution 51/205 of 17 December 1996).

World Television Day is not so much a celebration of the tool, but rather the philosophy which it represents. Television represents a symbol for communication and globalization in the contemporary world.