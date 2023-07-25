Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Feb 23, 2017

    Happy World Bartender Day

    Happy World Bartender Day

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    As we at StarTrek.com celebrate World Bartender Day today, the following words come to mind: "Sometimes, a man'll tell his bartender things he'll... never tell his doctor." Dr. Boyce made that comment to Captain Pike in "The Cage," the initial Star Trek: The Original Series pilot, and we wholeheartedly agree. To mark the occasion, we've gathered together a variety of Trek bartender gifs and pics. We've got everyone from Guinan and Ed to Michael Sullivan and Quark, and more. So, raise a bottle of Saurian brandy and toast away, dear friends....

    Quark

    Ed (TOS)

    Guinan

    Michael Sullivan (Voyager)

    Graife (DS9)

    Dessica II Alien Bartender (TNG)

    Unidentified Bartender (from TOS & DS9)

    Rex (TNG)

    Dixon Hill Barkeep (Star Trek: First Contact)

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top