Happy World Bartender Day

As we at StarTrek.com celebrate World Bartender Day today, the following words come to mind: "Sometimes, a man'll tell his bartender things he'll... never tell his doctor." Dr. Boyce made that comment to Captain Pike in "The Cage," the initial Star Trek: The Original Series pilot, and we wholeheartedly agree. To mark the occasion, we've gathered together a variety of Trek bartender gifs and pics. We've got everyone from Guinan and Ed to Michael Sullivan and Quark, and more. So, raise a bottle of Saurian brandy and toast away, dear friends....