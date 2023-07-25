Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 21, 2016

    Happy National Hugging Day!!

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Happy National Hugging Day, everyone. Yes, it's a thing. January 21 is National Hugging Day (a/k/a National Hug Day) and, apparently, it's celebrated not just in the United States, but also Canada, Germany, Bulgaria, Guam, Australia,  Georgia (the country), England and Russia. How better to celebrate the occasion here at StarTrek.com than to share some gifs of Star Trek hugs and near hug featuring Kirk, Spock, Janeway, Neelix, Tuvok, Seven of Nine, The Doctor, Lwaxana Troi, Odo, Riker, Scotty, a cat, a dog and some beautiful ladies?Check 'em out and, again, Happy National Hugging Day!

    via GIPHY

    via GIPHY

    via GIPHY

    via GIPHY

    via GIPHY

    via GIPHY

    via GIPHY

    via GIPHY

    via GIPHY

    via GIPHY

