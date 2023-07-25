Happy National Doctors' Day, everyone. Yes, National Doctors' Day is legit, paying tribute to our physicians' service. It was first observed on March 30, 1933, with the date chosen to mark the anniversary of the first use of general anesthesia in surgery. However, it didn't officially become a holiday until 1990, when President Bush made it so.To celebrate, StarTrek.com though we'd share some entertaining GIFs of Star Trek's medics -- including Dr. McCoy, The Doctor, Dr. Crusher, Dr. Phlox, Dr. Bashir and Dr. Pulaski -- in action.