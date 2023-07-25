Happy International Day of Peace

Gene Roddenberry would have been proud. Today, September 21, is the International Day of Peace. Celebrated every year, and sometimes called World Peace Day, it's a day devoted to commemorating and strengthening the ideals of peace. The United Nations General Assembly passed the resolution to establish it worldwide 1981, and furthered the day's mission in 2001 when they adopted Resolution 55/282, which established the specific date of September 21 as an annual day of non-violence and cease-fire. The 2019 International Day of Peace theme is "Climate Action for Peace."