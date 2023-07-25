Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: First Contact

    Published Sep 21, 2019

    Happy International Day of Peace

    The United Nations' holiday would have made Gene Roddenberry proud.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    first contact cover

    StarTrek.com

    Gene Roddenberry would have been proud. Today, September 21, is the International Day of Peace. Celebrated every year, and sometimes called World Peace Day, it's a day devoted to commemorating and strengthening the ideals of peace. The United Nations General Assembly passed the resolution to establish it worldwide 1981, and furthered the day's mission in 2001 when they adopted Resolution 55/282, which established the specific date of September 21 as an annual day of non-violence and cease-fire. The 2019 International Day of Peace theme is "Climate Action for Peace."

    In that spirit, what were Star Trek's most-memorable calls for peace? Let us know on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top