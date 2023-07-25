Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Apr 14, 2015

    Happy Hour At Quark's

    Happy Hour At Quark's

    By David McDonnell

    The invitation came in a blizzard. A severe snowstorm had suffocated the East Coast, halted all public transit and, incidentally, closed Starlog’s Manhattan offices. Stranded home in New Jersey that January 1996 day, I edited magazine articles while watching the apocalyptic TV news coverage. Shortly, there was a siren call (via phone) beckoning me to another shore. Paramount Pictures was willing to fly me to the set of one of their films shooting in Australia—where it was currently "Summertime!"—as in Not Snowing. Could I be ready for that trek in a week? So, I jetted from Newark to Los Angeles, stayed overnight at the LAX Marriott (to rest up for the next day’s torturous 14-hour flight), read the film’s screenplay by Jeffrey Boam en route to Sydney and then flew on to Brisbane. At the Warner Movie World Studios nearby on Australia’s Gold Coast, I spent three days watching Simon Wincer direct The Phantom. I interviewed jungle hero Billy Zane (clad in purple Spandex), villainous Treat Williams, leading lady Kristy Swanson and semi-unknown Catherine Zeta-Jones. Later, I had time to peruse bookstores and spend Australia Day (a national holiday) cruising the Brisbane River with local pals. Then, it was back to the USA Sunday for more Paramount fun.Jet-lagged, I stayed in LA with Terry J. Erdmann (unit publicist of Star Trek V) and Paula M. Block (my primary Paramount Licensing liaison on our official Trek publications), my friends long before either got those Starfleet service jobs and had to work with me (poor devils!). They’ve also collaborated on several fine Trek reference books (including one of my all-time favorites, the Deep Space Nine Companion). My four-day LA stayover allowed me to dine with Starlog writers and pals as well as tour the Walt Disney Studios’ new Animation Building. More to the point, Erdmann and I headed to Paramount Studios for a Monday field trip.

    Trek IV
    The Relic.


    Relic
    Trek
    Trek
    Trek
    Star Trek Chronology: The History of the Future
    The Star Trek Encyclopedia
    Trek
    Next Generation, DS9
    Enterprise
    Trek
    V
    Nemesis
    DS9
    Voyager
    Trek
    Trek


    Starlog
    DS9
    Next Gen
    A Fistful of Datas
    DS9
    Little Green Men
    Gene Roddenberry’s Andromeda
    The Dresden Files
    Trek
    Mask
    TV
    The Official Next Generation Makeup FX Journal
    Starlog


    Trek
    The Relic
    Voyager
    Deep Space Nine


    The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai
    Trek


    Cheers
    Star Trek


    Trek




    Voyager’
    Lifesigns
    Trek
    Star Trek




    David McDonnell, "the maitre’d of the science fiction universe," has dished up coverage of pop culture for more than three decades. Beginning his professional career in 1975 with the weekly "Media Report" news column in
    , he joined
    in 1980. After 31 months as
    ’s Managing Editor (beginning in October 1982), he became that pioneering SF magazine’s longtime Editor (1985-2009). He also served as Editor of its sister publications
    and
    At the same time, he edited numerous licensed movie one-shots (
    and James Bond films,
    etc.) and three ongoing official magazine series devoted to
    TV sagas (
    ). He apparently still holds this galaxy’s record for editing more magazine pieces about Star Trek in total than any other individual, human or alien.


    ©

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top