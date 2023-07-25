Happy Gorn Day -- Meet the Scout & Henchman

The Henchman is one of the main antagonists in the game. He is 1st seen on New Vulcan and is the Gorn who steals the Helios device. Second in command of this particular Gorn Armada, the Henchman controls squadrons of initiates and warriors and take orders directly from the Commander. The Henchman’s weapon of choice is the Pillager, but his real danger is his ability to cloak.