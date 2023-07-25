Published Mar 21, 2019
Happy 88th, William Shatner!
We're toasting the 'Trek' legend's birthday with a look at Kirk's best moments.
William Shatner — the man, the legend, Star Trek's original Captain James T. Kirk — turns 88 years young today, and there's just no stopping him!He’s still acting, singing, writing books, riding horses, raising money for charity, and traversing the globe for convention appearances. Every day, our fearless captain continues to add new achievements to his remarkable life and career.
To celebrate, Shatner's big day, we tracked down fans' answers to the question, "What were some of Captain Kirk's best moments?" Here were some of the top replies:
That Rainfall Of Tribbles
"When Kirk opens the storage compartments and was covered in Tribbles. "As Captain, I want two things done. First, find Cyrano Jones, and second... close that door." "The Trouble with Tribbles" delivered this classic, one-of-a-kind moment."
Facing Off In An Epic Duel
"When he dueled with a Q and won! And, no, I don't care that the Q-Squared book isn't part of canon! As far as I'm concerned, Trelane is a Q!"
Speaking Truth To Power
"It was great when he asked the Almighty for his I.D in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier. 'Excuse me, what does God need with a Starship?'"
His Willingness To Risk It All
"Kirk's devotion to exploration inspired me every time I watched this speech in 'Return to Tomorrow.' Kirk says, 'They used to say if man could fly, he'd have wings, but he did fly. He discovered he had to. Do you wish that the first Apollo mission hadn't reached the moon, or that we hadn't gone on to Mars and then to the nearest star? That's like saying you wish that you still operate with scalpels and sewed your patients up with catgut like your great-great-great-great grandfather used to. I'm in command. I could order this, but I'm not because Doctor McCoy is right in pointing out the enormous danger potential in any contact with life and intelligence as fantastically advanced as this, but I must point out that the possibilities - the potential for knowledge and advancement - is equally great. Risk! Risk is our business. That's what this starship is all about. That's why we're aboard her.' Chills!"
The Way He Cared For His Crew
"His heartfelt words for Spock in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan get me every time. 'Of my friend I can only say this: Of all the souls I have encountered, his was the most... human.'"
His Snark In The Face Of Danger
"I loved when, while waiting to be beamed over to the Enterprise before being engulfed by the planet killer in 'The Doomsday Machine,' Kirk says, 'Gentlemen, I suggest you beam me aboard!'"
