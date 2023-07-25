Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 21, 2016

    Happy 85th Birthday, William Shatner

    Happy 85th Birthday, William Shatner

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    William Shatner, who will probably outlive us all, turns 85 years young today. The man has had a remarkable life and a career that's spanned decades, encompassing not just acting, but directing, producing, writing, hosting, narrating, voiceovers and something resembling singing. Of course, when Star Trek fans think of Shatner, the first thing that must... come... to... mind... is James T. Kirk. Shatner played the heroic captain to the hilt, imbuing him with heart and soul, and a sense of derring-do, too.

    So, since this is StarTrek.com, we thought we'd celebrate Shatner's birthday by sharing a selection of great gifs depicting memorable on-screen and behind-the-scenes moments from Shatner's days as Kirk. So, behold Kirk and Shatner's awe, fury, playfulness, romantic side and more.

    Please join StarTrek.com in wishing William Shatner a happy 85th birthday and in expressing our hope that he continues to, in the words of an old Vulcan friend, live long and prosper.

    Get Updates By Email

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top