Happy 50th Anniversary, Star Trek!

Today marks the 50th anniversary of Star Trek. And to celebrate the occasion, some of the franchise's biggest names -- including William Shatner, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, Michael Dorn and Scott Bakula -- took a moment to say Happy Birthday.

Don't forget to join in the celebration! As part of the global celebration, honor 50 years of Star Trek the most logical way -- with a "Live Long and Prosper" salute to the franchise! Share your "Live Long and Prosper" selfie on social media and use hashtags #StarTrek50 and #LLAP50!