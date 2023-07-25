Published Sep 7, 2016
Happy 50th Anniversary, Star Trek!
Today marks the 50th anniversary of Star Trek. And to celebrate the occasion, some of the franchise's biggest names -- including William Shatner, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, Michael Dorn and Scott Bakula -- took a moment to say Happy Birthday.
