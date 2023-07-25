Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Sep 7, 2016

    Happy 50th Anniversary, Star Trek!

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Today marks the 50th anniversary of Star Trek. And to celebrate the occasion, some of the franchise's biggest names -- including William Shatner, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, Michael Dorn and Scott Bakula -- took a moment to say Happy Birthday.

    Don't forget to join in the celebration! As part of the global celebration, honor 50 years of Star Trek the most logical way -- with a "Live Long and Prosper" salute to the franchise! Share your "Live Long and Prosper" selfie on social media and use hashtags #StarTrek50 and #LLAP50!

