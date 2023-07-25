Halloween Trek Cosplay Advice from a Pro

Building the Costume:

Depending on how “fresh” your Walking Red is, you may not need to distress your costume. There are, however, many tutorials about how to “Zombify” your clothing. The typical look for Redshirt Zombies is some sort of phaser burn, which can range from a dark centered smudge radiating out to an actual burned hole in a shirt. In many cases, the pants are left untouched. How much you want to modify your outfit is up to you, as is whether you want to use the clothing for normal wear after it’s washed.

Optional:

If you wish to add pre-made scars or prosthetic pieces make sure you thoroughly clean the area on your body you wish to apply your pieces with witch hazel or rubbing alcohol. Be careful around the nose, eyes and mouth to ensure you don’t inhale, ingest, or contact the eyes with these astringents. This process will help your prosthetic pieces adhere more effectively by removing oils and dirt that hinder adhesion.

Follow the instructions of the adhesive and make sure you take the time to ensure proper adhesion.

Pro Tip: If you’re using spirit gum, you can mix a small amount 1:1 with rubbing alcohol and use it to seal the edges of your prosthetic on top to create a top layer of adhesion that’ll help the piece stay on longer.

Makeup:

Key points to a convincing Zombie makeup include hollowing out the eyes using darker black and browns near the center with lighter shades around the outside of the eye sockets. Highlighting the cheekbone ridge and blending into darker shades to hollow out the jawline will also help. Depending on how drawn you want your look to be, adding pinch lines around the lips and additional shading around the nose will enhance your character’s emaciated look.

Finish your Walking Red with weathering by utilizing watered-down acrylic paint as a spatter overlay and using a chip brush spatter browns, dark greens and blacks to simulate the dirt and grit that naturally occurs in rough living conditions. This will help tie your makeup together and create that final gritty look important to these characters.

