Hallmark's Upcoming Trek Ornaments & Itty Bittys

Hallmark has just lifted the curtain on a trio of Star Trek ornaments and other new products that they'll release this summer. First up, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation, is a Picard-Data Keepsake Ornament.

Picard-Data Keepsake Ornament

It features Data standing behind Picard, who is seated in his captain's chair, and boasts TNG dialogue. It's priced at $29.95.

U.S.S. Franklin

Next, there's a U.S.S. Franklin, as seen in Star Trek Beyond. It lights up and is priced at $29.95.

U.S.S. Enterprise

Another ornament coming soon is a convention-exclusive U.S.S. Enterprise from "Yesterday's Enterprise." It'll be available at San Diego Comic-Con, New York Comic-Con and Star Trek Las Vegas.

2017 Star Trek Itty Bittys: Picard and Worf

And then there are the 2017 Star Trek Itty Bittys. Picard and Worf, with an accompanying Enterprise-D, will be an in-store only exclusive. Additional details about prices for each exclusive product, as well as activity plans for each event, will be announced closer to the respective convention dates.

2017 Star Trek Itty Bittys: Geordi and Data

Come August, fans can beam up Geordi and Data, available exclusively at www.hallmark.com. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for pricing and other details.