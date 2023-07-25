Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Sep 22, 2016

    Hallmark's Trek 50th Ornament Ready to Beam Up

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    A Star Trek tabletop decoration will be among the more than 130 all-new Keepsake Ornaments set to make their first appearance exclusively at Hallmark Gold Crown stores and online at Hallmark during Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Debut. The eagerly anticipated annual event will be held Oct 1-9.

    Created by Orville Wilson, the new Star Trek 50th Anniversary To Boldly Go Tabletop Decoration With Light and Sound depicts Kirk sitting in his captain's chair on the bridge, flanked on either side by Spock and Dr. McCoy. The ornament, which also features the Star Trek 50th Anniversary logo, measures 7.4" W by 5.7" H by 4.6" D. Press a button to see the Kirk-Spock-McCoy scene illuminate and to hear dialogue from Star Trek: The Original Series.

    The Star Trek 50th Anniversary To Boldly Go Tabletop Decoration With Light and Sound will be priced at $74.95.

