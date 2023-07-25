Hallmark's 2012 & 2013 Trek Ornaments

Here’s an interesting bit of Trek trivia. Which Star Trek character has appeared most frequently on a Hallmark Keepsake Ornament? The answer is… Spock, or it will be in a couple of days. That’s because, on July 14, when Spock makes two appearances on one ornament, An Extraordinary Meeting, it’ll mark his ninth appearance, overtaking Kirk, who has appeared on eight Hallmark ornaments since the company started offering Star Trek Keepsake Ornaments in 1991.

An Extraordinary Meeting will be one of three new Star Trek ornaments that will be available in Hallmark Gold Crown stores on the 14th. Check out photos here on StarTrek.com, and read on for details about each of the ornaments:

U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D – Hallmark joins in the celebration of Star Trek: The Next Generation’s 25th anniversary with this new product, the company’s second rendition of the Enterprise-D, which attaches to a battery-powered base that plays both music from TNG’s opening credits and Captain Picard’s narration. Longtime Keepsake artist Lynn Norton created U.S.S. Enterprise 1701-D, just as she has sculpted nearly every Star Trek ship that Hallmark has rendered into a Keepsake Ornament. The ornament measures 4 ½ inches wide, comes with batteries and will cost $32.95.

An Extraordinary Meeting – The epic meeting of Spocks from two realities, as seen in Star Trek (2009), is depicted in this ornament by Keepsake artist Valerie Shanks. A press of a button on the ornament’s base triggers dialogue clips of the Spock-Spock summit. An Extraordinary Meeting measures 4 ½ inches high, comes with batteries and will cost $29.95.

Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy – Sculpted by Keepsake artist Anita Marra Rogers, this is the third in a Keepsake Ornament series dubbed Star Trek Legends. It features Dr. McCoy, in his familiar blue uniform, eyeing a hypospray. The McCoy ornament measures 4 ½ inches high and will cost $14.95.

Never content just to focus on new products, Hallmark – on Wednesday at Comic-Con International in San Diego – gave a sneak peek at Star Trek Keepsake Ornaments in the pipeline for 2013. Among the Keepsake Ornaments previewed were:

Chief Engineer Montgomery Scott – Scotty, sporting his uniform from The Original Series, will represent the fourth ornament in Hallmark’s Star Trek Legends series.