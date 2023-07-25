Hallmark Unveils 2016 Trek Products at Comic-Con

Hallmark celebrated its eighth year of exhibiting at Comic-Con International in San Diego by offering attendees a sneak peek at their 2016’s Star Trek Keepsake Ornaments, as well as access to event-exclusive Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments and itty bittys plush collectibles, visits with a Keepsake Ornament artist and previews of other Hallmark products to be released next year.Attendees will get to see early renderings of 2016 offerings, each honoring the 50th anniversary of the original Star Trek television series, including:Ensign Pavel Chekov — In his command gold uniform, the young navigator of the U.S.S. Enterprise is featured in this ornament inspired by the Star Trek

Legends series of Keepsake Ornaments. This will be offered in limited quantities beginning at the 2016 Keepsake Ornament Premiere event.“The Man Trap” — The M-113 “salt vampire” creature highlights this scene drawn from the first episode of Star Trek ever aired on television, broadcast on Sept. 8, 1966.U.S.S. Enterprise — This sculpting of the iconic starship is based on the production model as built for filming the two pilots of the original series. Painted gold for the anniversary year, this

ek ever aired on television, broadcast on Sept. 8, 1966.U.S.S. Enterprise — This sculpting of the iconic starship is based on the production model as built for filming the two pilots of the original series. Painted gold for the anniversary year, this ornament will feature sound from the series.To Boldly Go — This tabletop display designed specifically for the 50th anniversary year features Captain James T. Kirk, Mr. Spock and Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy as they appeared on the bridge of the Enterprise. At the touch of a button, the display will light up and play dialogue from memorable scenes in the series.Star Trek 50th Anniversary itty bittys Collectors Set — The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise − Captain James T. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy and Lieutenant Nyota Uhura − join Hallmark’s popular line of pint-sized, stylized plush characters.The renditions of the 2016 Keepsake Ornaments and itty bittys displayed at the event represent works in progress and may differ from the final products as released. Throughout Comic-Con, which will run through Sunday, July 12, Hallmark will sell limited quantities of three event-exclusive Keepsake Ornaments as well as a pair of itty bittys, the plush characters available exclusively in Hallmark Gold Crown stores. The same event exclusives will be available to attendees at New York Comic Con, scheduled for Oct. 8-11, 2015.“We’re thrilled to return to Comic-Con to interact with our passionate fans,” Beth Dorr, Hallmark Licensing, said in a statement. “We invite convention goers to stop by the Hallmark booth for sneak peeks of our upcoming products and all the usual fun that fans have come to expect from us.”An official schedule of all Hallmark fan activities at Comic-Con International will be available at the Hallmark booth in the Star Wars Pavilion, located at Booth 2913-X in the Exhibit Hall. Visit Hallmark.com to see Star Trek designs as well as the complete line of Keepsake Ornaments for 2015.

